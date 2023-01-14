Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,282 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

