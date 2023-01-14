Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $103.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

