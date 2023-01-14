Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 649 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.47.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $242.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

