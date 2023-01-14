Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

NYSE:AJG opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

