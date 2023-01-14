Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

AZPN opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.00.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

