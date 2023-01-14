Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,330 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.