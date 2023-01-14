Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 904,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.3 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

