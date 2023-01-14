Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.
Power REIT Company Profile
