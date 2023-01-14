Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PW stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

