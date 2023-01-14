PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PRA Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.