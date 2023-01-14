PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$25.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSK. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.84.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

