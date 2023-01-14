PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,880.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,880.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,001,585.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,583,474. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 97.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Featured Stories

