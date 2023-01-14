Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.97

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $117.19, with a volume of 10435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.37% and a negative net margin of 1,847.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

