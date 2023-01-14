Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,030 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 677,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,113,000 after buying an additional 368,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after buying an additional 214,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,584,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $40.91 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.