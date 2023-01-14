Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

