Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 303 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFEU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RFEU opened at $59.14 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.215 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.