Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.20) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.15) target price on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) target price on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,293 ($15.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 984.58. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,336.50 ($16.28). The company has a market capitalization of £35.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,402.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

