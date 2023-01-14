PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

