PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.