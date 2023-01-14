PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.08.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

