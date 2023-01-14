Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €96.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday.

Puma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PUM stock opened at €62.60 ($67.31) on Friday. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 1 year high of €109.25 ($117.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.77. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

