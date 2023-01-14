Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,557,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,522 shares of company stock valued at $57,269,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

