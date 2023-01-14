Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.69. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.23%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

