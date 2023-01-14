QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Up 3.5 %

QUIK opened at $6.27 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.