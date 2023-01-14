Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

