Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 730,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 663,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after acquiring an additional 594,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

