Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $398.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

