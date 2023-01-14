Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $526,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

HOLX opened at $79.95 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

