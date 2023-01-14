Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $571,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

