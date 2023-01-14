Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

