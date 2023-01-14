Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 128 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.