Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 44 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,459,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $314.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.27 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

