Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,264 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.47 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

