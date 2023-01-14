Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 547 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

