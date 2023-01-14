Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $851.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $722.13 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $734.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

