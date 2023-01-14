Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

