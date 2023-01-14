Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Rekor Systems worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 126.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 508,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 167,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 448.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.41%. Research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

