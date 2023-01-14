RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $196.06

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.06 and last traded at $195.35, with a volume of 2265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $31,514,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $24,739,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 167,955 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

