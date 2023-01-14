Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $9.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.97. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $315.47 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average of $318.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

