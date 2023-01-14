Reviewing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A EQT N/A 13.53% 5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EQT $3.06 billion 4.17 -$1.16 billion $4.52 7.70

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Group and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 3 16 0 2.84

EQT has a consensus price target of $58.41, indicating a potential upside of 67.80%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

EQT beats Atlas Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

