RH (NYSE:RH) CFO Jack M. Preston Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RH Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $310.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $454.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

