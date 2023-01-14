Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,146 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

