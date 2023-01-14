Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

