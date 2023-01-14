Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after buying an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.