Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $646,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 378,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

