Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 295.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after buying an additional 702,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $23,029,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5,923.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BSY opened at $37.98 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,991. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.