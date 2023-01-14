Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $55.20 on Friday.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

