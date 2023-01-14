Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,146 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,389 shares of company stock worth $6,158,404. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insperity Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.