Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,180 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

