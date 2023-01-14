Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,402 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 477,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,762 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

