Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $519,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $207,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.