Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $759,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 113.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 328,322 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $14,417,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.22 million. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

